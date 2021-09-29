PM Modi chairs 38th PRAGATI Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired the 38th PRAGATI meeting, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

In the meeting, eight projects were reviewed. Four of these projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Having a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states viz. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

In the previous 37 PRAGATI meetings, 297 projects having a total cost of Rs. 14.39 lakh crore have been reviewed.