New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the grand celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Thursday. The event also marked the official recognition of Pali as a classical language, a significant milestone in preserving India’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

International Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm after imparting the teachings of Abhidhamma. The celebration was organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation. The event featured Pali chanting by venerable monks and discussions on the significance of Pali as a classical language.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of preserving the Pali language, which holds the original teachings of Lord Buddha. “Language is the soul of civilization and culture. It is our responsibility to keep the Pali language alive and to preserve the words of Lord Buddha in their original form,” he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical neglect of India’s cultural roots and praised the recent efforts to revive and recognize classical languages. “It took seven decades for the Pali language to get its rightful place. Today, India is moving forward with self-respect, self-confidence, and pride,” he remarked.

The recognition of Pali as a classical language is seen as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Lord Buddha and a step towards strengthening India’s cultural identity. The event also underscored the global relevance of Buddha’s teachings, especially in a world facing instability and conflict.

