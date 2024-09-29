New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone today as his monthly radio program, ‘Mann ki Baat’, celebrated its 10th anniversary. Addressing the 114th episode, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the crores of listeners who have been integral to the show’s journey since its inception on October 3, 2014.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the unique bond formed with the listeners, whom he referred to as the “real anchors” of the program. He reminisced about the show’s beginnings and the sacred coincidence of its 10th anniversary falling on the first day of Navratri this year.

“Mann ki Baat has been a platform for sharing positive stories and inspiring narratives from across the nation,” PM Modi said. “It has proved that people are eager for encouraging information and collective achievements.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of various individuals and communities featured on the show, emphasizing their dedication to societal service. He shared anecdotes of initiatives like the ‘Thank You Nature’ campaign in Uttarakhand and the river rejuvenation efforts by women in Jhansi, showcasing the spirit of collectivism and selflessness.

Reflecting on the emotional journey, PM Modi stated, “For me, this whole process of ‘Mann ki Baat’ is like visiting a temple and seeing God. The letters and stories shared by listeners fill my heart with pride and gratitude.”

As ‘Mann ki Baat’ continues to resonate with millions, PM Modi’s message remains clear: the program is a testament to the power of positive communication and the collective spirit of the Indian people.