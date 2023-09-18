PM Modi Calls Special Sitting ‘Session Of Historic Decisions’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the special session called by the government is short but ‘huge’ in terms of timing and opportunity. The PM called the sitting of both Houses a ‘session of historic decisions’, adding that the crucial part of the present session is that a journey will start from a new place, referring to the new parliament building.

“This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination…Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place…we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building..,” the PM said.

The PM said that MPs will move to the new parliament building tomorrow on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. “Lord Ganesha is also known as ‘Vighnaharta’, now there will be no obstacles in the development of the country… ‘Nirvighna roop se saare sapne saare sankalp Bharat paripoorn karega’…” he said.

“This session of Parliament may be short, but it is historic in scope,” PM Modi added.

In a veiled jibe at opposition, the PM said that there is much time to cry over issues ( Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye) but “there are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that.”

He added, “This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the Session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement.”