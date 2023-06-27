PM Modi Calls On President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

It was not immediately known what transpired during the meeting which comes days after the prime minster returned from his first State visits to the US and Egypt.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President’s office tweeted with their photo.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of ethnic violence in Manipur. Prime minister on Monday chaired a meeting on the situation in the northeastern state after his return from the visit.