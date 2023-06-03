PM Modi Calls High-Level Meeting, To Visit Train Mishap Site In Balasore Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the train accident site at Bahanaga in Balasore district on Saturday.

As per the government of India, the Prime Minister will also meet with injured people at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after taking stock of the situation at the mishap spot.

He also held a high-level meeting with railway officials regarding the worst ever rail accident that claimed over 230 lives and injured 900 people. Home Minister Amit Shah, NDRF DG, senior Railway Officials were present in the meeting. The PM was briefed about the mishap and rescue operation.

Three trains including two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express- were involved. A goods train and two passenger trains had collided after one of the train’s coaches derailed.

Sources said PM Modi will discuss rescue, treatment and other matters over the accident involving multiple trains.

The rescue operations are on and all hospitals in the nearby districts have been put on alert.

As many as 200 ambulances and 45 Mobile Health Teams, 50 additional doctors, 25 special Teams of doctors from SCB Medical College have been mobiles, chief secretary PK Jena said.