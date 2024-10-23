New Delhi :At the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need for a united and cooperative approach to combat terrorism and its financing.

Addressing the leaders of Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa, PM Modi highlighted the importance of eliminating double standards in dealing with such a critical issue.

“We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue. We should take active steps to prevent radicalization among the youth of our countries. We have to work together on the pending issue of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN,” PM Modi stated.

He stressed the necessity of taking active steps to prevent the radicalization of youth across BRICS nations, underscoring the role of collective action in addressing this challenge.

“India is ready to welcome new countries as BRICS Partner Country. All decisions in this regard should be made unanimously and the views of the founding members of BRICS should be respected. The guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures that we adopted at the Johannesburg Summit should be followed by all member and partner countries…We should move forward in a timely manner for reforms in global institutions like UN Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, WTO. While taking forward the efforts of BRICS, we should keep in mind that the image of this organisation should not be such that we do not want to reform global institutions but want to replace them…,” added the PM.

PM Modi also called for renewed efforts to resolve the pending Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations, urging BRICS countries to work together to finalize this crucial agreement. His remarks reflect India’s ongoing commitment to global peace and security, and its proactive stance in international forums to combat terrorism.

The 16th BRICS Summit, held in New Delhi, serves as a platform for member countries to discuss and collaborate on various global issues, including economic development, climate change, and security. PM Modi’s call for unity against terrorism is expected to resonate strongly among the BRICS nations, reinforcing the need for a cohesive and determined approach to this global threat.

