New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared his message on the successful organising of the maiden maritime event – Sagarmanthan, The Ocean’s Dialogue – being held at the national capital.

PM Modi called for success of Sagarmanthan to build consensus for partnerships of a prosperous future of humanity.

PM Shri @narendramodi appreciated Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue “Rooted in our cultural pride, Sagarmanthan symbolizes collaboration and effort to drive prosperity. A proud step towards a sustainable maritime future.”@sarbanandsonwal@Shantanu_bjp#Oceansdialogue pic.twitter.com/zuDaDKv98E — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) November 19, 2024

In his message sent from Camp Office in Nigeria, the PM Modi shared, “Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network – be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo Pacific region – is finding resonance across the world. The ‘Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative’ envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. This dialogue on oceans further strengthen the rules-based world order and enhance peace, trust and friendship between nations. As we strive to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan are invaluable to build consensus, partnerships and most importantly, a prosperous future. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate far and wide, paving the way toward a brighter, more connected future.”

In his message PM Shri @narendramodi appreciated the efforts of MoPSW for organising Sagarmanthan: The Great Ocean Dialogue “Collaborations and discussions drive inclusive and innovative maritime growth”@orfonline#Oceansdialogue pic.twitter.com/GjUboaFI05 — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) November 19, 2024

Highlighting India’s rich maritime legacy & steps to build the sector, the PM Modi shared, “India’s maritime tradition goes back several millennia and is among the richest in the world. The thriving port cities of Lothal and Dholavira, the fleets of the Chola dynasty, the exploits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are great inspirations. Oceans are a shared heritage for nations and societies, as well as the lifeline for international trade. Today, the security and prosperity of nations is intimately connected to oceans. Recognising the potential of oceans, several transformative steps have been taken to bolster India’s maritime capabilities. Over the last decade, guided by the vision of ‘Ports of Prosperity,’ ‘Ports for Progress’ and ‘Ports for Productivity,’ we have doubled the capacity of our ports. By enhancing port efficiency, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last-mile connectivity through expressways, reducing turnaround times and strengthening last mile connectivity through expressways, railways and riverine networks, we have transformed India’s shoreline.”

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for his encouraging words and support to Sagarmanthan – The Great Oceans Dialogue. Modi Ji’s vision has been the guide towards India rise and reclamation of our maritime heritage, as we look to become a leading… pic.twitter.com/uNBXLzDxq8 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 19, 2024

Acknowledging the pioneering role for transformation of maritime sector, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the Prime Minister for his generous words for the success of the maiden edition of Sagarmanthan – The Oceans Dialogue. On PM Modi’s message, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has been witnessing a transformational experience in the maritime sector. The message by the Prime Minister Modi ji encapsulates the very essence that this maiden maritime thought leadership forum – Sagarmanthan – aims to achieve. In his own words, Modi ji shared the framework to a ‘Viksit Bharat’ based on how ‘collaboration and effort can yield the tools and direction we need to ensure prosperity.’ I, on behalf of all whose tireless effort has led to this wonderful forum, want to extend deepest appreciation to the most popular leader of the world, Narendra Modi ji, for his visionary message of rich wisdom, insight & sense for the success of ‘Sagarmanthan – The Oceans Dialogue’.”