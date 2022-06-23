PM Modi Calls For Mutual Cooperation Among BRICS Nations In Global Post-COVID Recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that mutual cooperation among BRICS member countries can make a useful contribution in the global post-covid recovery.

He said, the side effects of the Covid pandemic have come down but its effects are still visible on the global economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the 14th BRICS Summit virtually today. Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also present during the virtual Summit.

The Prime Minister said, BRICS has undergone several structural changes in the last few years which has increased its effectiveness. He said, cooperation in several areas has benefited the citizens of the member countries. He said, cooperation and mutual efforts in the direction of setting up vaccine research and development centre and coordination among custom departments have helped in making BRICS a unique international organization. He expressed happiness over the increase in membership of BRICS’ New Development Bank.

The Prime Minister said, BRICS member countries have also strengthened people to people contact by enhancing communication through BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think-tanks. He thanked the BRICS member countries for organizing Yoga events on the International Day of Yoga.