PM Modi Calls Citizens To Take Part In Mementos Auction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called citizens to take part in the auction of gifts and mementos. He said that the proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Over time, I have received several gifts and mementos which are being auctioned. This includes the special mementos given by our Olympics heroes. Do take part in the auction. The proceeds would go to the Namami Gange initiative.”

