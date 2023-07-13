PM Modi begins 2-day France visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for France, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be in the country for two days (July 13 and July 14).

On July 14 (Friday), PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion, along with French jets.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, to take forward cooperation in a range of key areas, including defence, space, trade and investment.

PM Modi is also scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi after his visit to France.