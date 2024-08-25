PM Modi Bats For ‘Secular Civil Code’, Simplifies Judicial System

Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the guarantee of simple and accessible justice to all is important as the country moves towards the dream of a developed India.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court here, Modi also referred to his Independence Day remark on ‘secular civil code’ and said that the judiciary has been advocating this for decades.

“As we move forward with the dream of a developed India, there should be a guarantee of simple, easy and accessible justice for everyone. This is very important,” he said.

Modi said that justice is always simple and clear, but sometimes the process makes it difficult.

“It is our collective responsibility to make justice as simple and clear as possible. I am satisfied that the country has taken many historic and decisive steps in this direction,” he said.

The prime minister also said that today the people’s dreams, their aspirations are bigger, “so it is important that our systems are modernized”.

“Innovation and modernisation of the system is equally important for providing justice for all,” he added.

Modi said that the Indian judiciary has continuously played the responsibility of being vigilant and active on national issues.

“The example of the ‘constitutional integration’ of the country by abrogating Article 370 from Kashmir is before us. The example of humanitarian law like CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is before us. What natural justice says in the national interest on such issues has been completely clear from the decisions of the courts,” he said.