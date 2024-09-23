New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with technology industry leaders in New York in a Roundtable anchored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), School of Engineering.

The tech roundtable focused on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum; Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Computing, IT and Communication; and Semiconductor technologies.

The CEOs participated in a deep dive with the Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people worldwide, including in India. They touched upon how technology is being leveraged for innovations, which have the potential to revolutionize the global economy and human development.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the MIT School of Engineering and its dean to bring the technology leaders together. He noted that technology collaboration and efforts such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies [ICET] lie at the core of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He stressed that in his third term, India will make every effort to become the third-largest economy in the world. He encouraged the companies to take advantage of India’s growth story for collaboration and innovation. They can co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world, harnessing the opportunities from India’s economic and technological growth. He assured the business leaders of India’s deep commitment to the protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech innovation.

Prime Minister highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development. He stated that his government was committed to making India a global semiconductor manufacturing hub. He also dwelt on India’s BIO E3 policy to develop India into a biotech powerhouse. On AI, he noted that India’s policy is to promote AI for All, underpinned by its ethical and responsible use.

The CEOs expressed their strong interest in investing and collaborating with India. India’s growing prominence as a global technology hub, driven by its innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities, got much appreciation from the tech leaders. They also agreed that investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies in India.

MIT Professor Anantha Chandrakasan, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at the Institute and Dean of the MIT School of Engineering, who chaired the roundtable, thanked the Prime Minister and CEOs for their participation, affirming MIT’s commitment to advancing technology and making it accessible for global good.

