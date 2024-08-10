PM Modi assures Centre’s support to aid in relief efforts in Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said our prayers are with those affected by the landslide in Wayanad and the Centre assures every possible support to aid in relief efforts. He said the Central Government is standing alongside the State Government for all assistance and relief work.

The Prime Minister visited and inspected the landslide-hit areas after an aerial survey in Wayanad, Kerala today.

The Prime Minister met the patients who were injured during the natural disaster and interacted with those living in relief camps.

In a review meeting, PMModi reassured that the Central Government and the country are with the disaster-affected victims in this hour of grief. He said detailed memorandum will be sent by the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister said that he has been keeping a close watch on the rescue efforts in Wayanad and has been in constant touch with the authorities. He said disaster management funds have already been released and the remaining part will also be released immediately.

PM Modi said that all central agencies that can deal with the present situation have been mobilized and are helping those affected. The Prime Minister lauded the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State Police, local medical force, NGO and other service-oriented institutions who reached the disaster-struck area immediately and started the search and rescue efforts.

PM Modi stressed the need to formulate new long-term schemes to support those affected, especially the children who have lost their families. He expressed confidence that the state government will play a crucial role in this with all the support needed from the Center.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Wayanad that the country and the Central Government will leave no stone unturned to restore livelihood in the region, be it homes, schools, road infrastructure as well as the future of children.