PM Modi Asks Youth To Take Part In Logo Design Contest For Upcoming G20 Presidency
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to participate in Logo Design Contest for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.
Replying to a tweet by the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“A special competition that celebrates the creativity of our youth.
Do take part in this contest!”
