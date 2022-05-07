PM Modi Asks Youth To Take Part In Logo Design Contest For Upcoming G20 Presidency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to participate in Logo Design Contest for India’s forthcoming G20 Presidency.

Replying to a tweet by the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“A special competition that celebrates the creativity of our youth.

Do take part in this contest!”

