PM Modi Arrives To A Ceremonial Welcome In Cairo For Maiden State Visit To Egypt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo to a ceremonial welcome for his first State visit to Egypt. Upon arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour.

In a special gesture, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly received PM Modi at the airport.

Soon after landing in Cairo, PM Modi tweeted, “Landed in Cairo. I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming him at the airport. “May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations,” Modi said in a tweet.