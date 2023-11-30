PM Modi arrives in UAE to attend COP28 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached UAE for the COP28, World Climate Action Summit. Deputy PM & Minister of Interior of UAE, HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the PM at the airport.

At the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on 1st of December 2023.

“Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet,” Modi posted on X on his arrival here.

Before leaving Delhi, the prime minister said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. “In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development,” he said.

In his statement, the prime minister said the COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future course on climate action.

“At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation,” Modi said.

“It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development,” he said.

The prime minister noted that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action.

“Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth,” he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to joining special events including on climate finance and green credit initiative.