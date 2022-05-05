PM Modi Arrives In India After 3-Nation European Tour
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in New Delhi after his three-day, three-nation tour of European countries – Germany, Denmark and France.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country.
During his three-nation European tour, the Prime Minister held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France.
The Prime Minister also held interactions with the business leaders in Germany and Denmark during the course of his visit.
Comments are closed.