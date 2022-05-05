PM Modi Arrives In India After 3-Nation European Tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in New Delhi after his three-day, three-nation tour of European countries – Germany, Denmark and France.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair a meeting on preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country.

During his three-nation European tour, the Prime Minister held several high-level engagements with the leadership of Germany, Denmark and France.

The Prime Minister also held interactions with the business leaders in Germany and Denmark during the course of his visit.