Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the 19th G20 Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. This visit marks the second leg of his three-nation tour, following a productive stop in Nigeria.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of the Indian diaspora, with Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Vedic mantras in his honour. The Prime Minister expressed his anticipation for the summit, stating, “I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders”.

The G20 Summit, scheduled for November 18-19, will see leaders from around the world, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, gather to discuss global economic issues and cooperation3. India, as part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa, continues to play a significant role in shaping the summit’s agenda.

Following the G20 Summit, PM Modi is set to visit Guyana from November 19 to 21, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 50 years. This visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for cooperation.

The Indian community in Brazil has expressed their excitement and pride in welcoming PM Modi, highlighting the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Brazil.