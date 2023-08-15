PM Modi appreciates nurses, doctors & others for their efforts in changing country’s fortune

New Delhi: As part of the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, 50 Nurses along with their family members from across the country were invited as Special Guests to witness and participate in the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort. These Special Guests were part of the 1800 special guests from various walks of life ranging from Sarpanches, teachers, farmers, and fishermen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the nurses, doctors and others for their efforts for changing the fortunes of the country. He said that Covid has taught us that the development of the world is not possible without a human-centric approach.

Accentuating the efforts of the government to improve the Universal Health Coverage of the country, he said that the government has invested Rs. 70,000 crores in Ayushman Bharat which provides Rs.5 lakh annual health guarantee to the BPL families.

Addressing the nation on the occasion, he lauded the exemplary contribution of health workers specially Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers for their dedication and persistent efforts in achieving the milestone of over 200 crore Covid vaccinations. “Helping the world during and after COVID has established India as a friend to the world”, he further noted.

Highlighting the vision of One Earth, One Health and One Future, he said “Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new strength to the middle class of the country by savings of Rs. 20,000 crores. He affirmed that nation is going to work in the coming days with the target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000 from the present number of 10000 Kendras.