PM Modi appreciates BAPS relief work during COVID-19 and Ukraine crisis

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami and appreciated the BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis.

PM Modi has also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society.”

