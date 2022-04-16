PM Modi appreciates BAPS relief work during COVID-19 and Ukraine crisis
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami and appreciated the BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis.
PM Modi has also discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society.”