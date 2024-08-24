PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Nepal Bus Accident Victims

Tanahun: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia for the victims of the bus accident in Tanahun district, Nepal.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X;

