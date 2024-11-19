Rio: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, focusing on enhancing cooperation in defence, security, trade, and technology.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the India-Italy friendship, stating, “India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet.” He highlighted the potential for collaboration in areas such as culture and education, which could further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

The discussions also included the announcement of a Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-2029, aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and technology3. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of India-Italy relations and the positive impact of their partnership on global issues.

In addition to his meeting with PM Meloni, PM Modi held bilateral talks with other world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on similar themes of cooperation and strategic partnership.