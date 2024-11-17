Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organized in his honour by the Indian community in Abuja, Nigeria today.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the grand welcome he received with special warmth and exuberance by the Indian community. He said that the love and friendship received from the community was a huge capital to him.

Informing the gathering that it was his first visit as a Prime Minister to Nigeria, PM Modi said that he had got with him the best wishes of crores of Indians to them. He added that every Indian felt proud about the progress of the Indians in Nigeria. Expressing gratitude to President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria for conferring the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award on him, Shri Modi with all humility, dedicated the award to crores of Indians.

The Prime minister highlighted that during his talks with President Tinubu, the latter praised the efforts of Indians in Nigeria which made him feel proud. Citing an analogy, Modi said that he felt happy and proud in the same way as parents feel when their children excel in their careers. The Prime Minister underlined that the Indian diaspora here has always been with Nigeria through its thick and thin. He added that there were many Indians in Nigeria in the age group of 40 to 60 years who had been once taught by an Indian teacher. Modi also noted that there were many Indian doctors who were serving selflessly in Nigeria. He added that there were many Indian businessmen who had established businesses and been an active part of Nigeria’s development story. The Prime Minister said that even before Independence, Shri Kishanchand Jhelaram ji had migrated to Nigeria and set up a business which had become one among the biggest business houses of Nigeria. He added that today many Indian companies were bolstering the economy of Nigeria. Modi noted that the Tulsichandra foundation was lighting up many Nigerians’ lives. Lauding the Indian community for walking shoulder to shoulder in the progress of Nigeria, Modi said it was the biggest strength of Indians and also symbolised the culture of Indians. He added that Indians never forgot the ideal of welfare of all and always live with the belief that the entire world was one family.

Modi remarked that the respect earned by Indians about its culture was clearly evident everywhere. Noting that Yoga was constantly becoming popular among the people of Nigeria., he urged the Indians in Nigeria to practise Yoga regularly. The Prime Minister also noted that there was a weekly programme on Yoga in the national television channel of Nigeria. Shri Modi also noted that Hindi and Indian Films was also growing popular in Nigeria.

Highlighting that Gandhiji had spent a considerable time in Africa, Modi said the people of India and Nigeria had left no stone unturned in their freedom struggles. He added that Indian Independence further inspired the freedom struggle of Nigeria. Modi said that life in the days of freedom struggle, even today India and Nigeria was progressing steadily. “India is the mother of democracy while Nigeria is the biggest democracy of Africa”, said Shri Modi. He added that both nations had democracy, diversity and strength of demography as common factors. Touching upon the diversity in Nigeria, Shri Modi said that he expressed gratitude of Indians to the Nigerian Government for their support in building of the temples.

Emphasising that India was the topic of discussion across the globe, Modi also touched upon the numerous struggles India faced in the post Independence period. He added every Indian felt proud of India’s achievements like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Made in India fighter planes, etc. “ India is competing with global powers right from space to manufacturing sector, digital technology to healthcare”, said Modi. Highlighting that India had crossed only the $1 trillion mark after 6 decades of Independence, Shri Modi remarked that India had added $2 trillion in the last decade alone, elevating it to fifth largest economy in the world today. He expressed confidence in India becoming a $5 trillion economy very soon and also becoming the third largest economy in the world.

Highlighting that Indians were risk-takers, Modi said India was rapidly growing across various sectors. Adding that India’s start-up ecosystem had more than 1.5 lakh registered startups, Modi said it was the direct result of hard work of Indian youth by moving out of their comfort zones. “There are more than 100 unicorns in India in the last 10 years”, stated Shri Modi.

Noting that India was known for its service sector, Shri Modi said that the Government had also moved out of its comfort zone and given a great boost to the manufacturing sector to make it a world-class manufacturing hub. This, he said, was evident as India is now one of the biggest mobile phone manufacturers in the world and more than 30 crore mobile phones were manufactured in India. He further said that India’s mobile phone exports had increased by 75 times in the last decade. Touching upon the defence exports of India in the last decade, Modi said it had increased by 30 times and India was exporting its defence equipment to more than 100 countries today. The Prime Minister remarked that India’s space sector was being praised across the world. He added that India had decided to send the Indian astronauts to space in its own Gaganyaan. He further added that India was also going to develop a space station in space.

The Prime Minister remarked that India was currently in the mood to innovate and create new avenues by stepping out of its comfort zone. The Prime Minister said in the last 20 years India has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. He said so many people coming out of poverty is a great inspiration for the world and gives hope to every country that If India has done it, we can also do it. Modi said India has embarked on a new journey today with an aim to build a developed India. He expressed confidence that every Indian was working towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The Prime Minister said be it growth, peace, prosperity or democracy, India has emerged as a new hope for the world. He remarked that even the Indian diaspora of Nigeria must have experienced the respect they get when they say they are from India.

The Prime Minister said whenever there is any problem in the world, India reaches there as a first responder as a world brother. He said during the time of Corona there was so much uproar in the world at that time, every country was worried about the vaccine and in that hour of crisis, India decided that the vaccine will be given to as many countries as possible. Shri Modi said this is our Sanskar and thousands of years old culture has taught us this. He added that is why India increased the production of vaccines and sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world.The Prime Minister said thousands of lives were saved due to this effort of India in many African countries including Nigeria. He emphasised that today’s India believes in the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

Talking about Nigeria as a big center for the future growth of Africa, Shri Modi said in the last 5 years, 18 new embassies have been started in Africa. He said in the last years, India has made every possible effort to raise the voice of Africa on the global platform. Outlining India’s presidency of G20 for the first time, Shri Modi said a strong effort was made to make the African Union a permanent member. He remarked that he was pleased to note that every member country of G20 has given full support to this step of India and Nigeria, on India’s invitation, witnessed history being made as a guest country with full glory.

The Prime Minister extended a special invitation to everyone to visit India in January next year. He said many festivals are going to come together in the month of January beginning with 26th January as Republic Day and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in the second week of January to be celebrated at the feet of Lord Jagannath ji in the land of Orissa. The Prime Minister also spoke about the Maha Kumbh which is going to be held in Prayagraj for 45 days from 13th January to 26th February. Shri Modi said there are so many reasons to come to India together asking the Indian diaspora to come to India during this time, alongwith their Nigerian friends. The Prime Minister said in Ayodhya, after 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been built which should be visited by them and their children. Shri Modi remarked First the NRI Day, then the Maha Kumbh and after that the Republic Day, this is a kind of Triveni, a great opportunity to connect with the development and heritage of India.

Concluding his address the Prime Minister remarked that though they may have visited India before and come many times, but this trip will become a priceless memory of their life. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their enthusiasm and warm welcome.