PM Modi Accorded Grand Welcome On Maiden Visit To Papua New Guinea, Counterpart Touches His Feet Seeking Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Papua New Guinea, his next stop during his three-nation visit.

At Port Moresby, Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape who touched PM Modi’s feet seeking his blessings.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter’s arrival in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/gteYoE9QOm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome on his arrival and was also accorded a Guard of Honour. People from the Indian diaspora were also present to welcome Modi at Port Moresby. The Indian community in Papua New Guinea came in large numbers and showed remarkable affection.

The Pacific island nation is the second stop on the Prime Minister Modi’s three-nation visit after he concluding the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

PM Modi will be hosting the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with PM Marape tomorrow. He will have bilateral engagements in the the island nation which will include meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Marape.