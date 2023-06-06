PM Modi Accepts Invitation To Address US Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank US Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his invitation to address the US Congress during his visit to the United States on June 22.

PM Modi accepted the invite by Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and said he is looking forward to address a Joint Meeting of the Congress once again.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress”, the prime minister tweeted.

“We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity”, he added.

On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22,” the congressional leaders had said in a statement.

“Your historic address to a Joint Meeting of the Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the US and India,” the statement added.

It is to be noted that this will be the second time that PM Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress. Earlier, he had addressed a meet in 2016.

According to reports, President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.