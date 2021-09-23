PM lauds Team Assam for efforts for well-being of single-horned Rhinos

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded Team Assam for efforts for the well-being of one-horned Rhinos. He also said that the one-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.

In a reply to a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister said; “Commendable effort by Team Assam. The One-Horned Rhino is India’s pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.”

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma said, “One-horned rhino is not only integral to our civilisation, but also a symbol of our prized heritage and identity. We are preserving 94 rhino horns for display at a museum to be set up at Kaziranga National Park. The use of rhinos’ horns for medicinal purposes is a myth.”