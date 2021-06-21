PM Lauds Record Breaking Vaccination Numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over Monday’s record-breaking vaccination numbers and has praised frontline Corona warriors for their hard work.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!”