PM Lauds Record Breaking Vaccination Numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over Monday’s record-breaking vaccination numbers and has praised frontline  Corona warriors for their hard work.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!”

 

