PM Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone Of Multiple Projects In Somnath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat today via video conferencing.

The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event. Lal Krishan Advani, Union Home Minister, along with CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat were present on the occasion.

Congratulating the devotees all over the world, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel who showed indomitable will power for the revival of India’s ancient glory. Sardar Patel linked Somnath Mandir with the independent spirit of independent India.

Modi said that it is ‘our good fortune that we are taking forward the efforts of Sardar Saheb in the 75th year of Independence and imparting new splendour to Somnath Temple. The Prime Minister also remembered LokmataAhilyabai Holkar who renovated several temples from Vishwanath to Somnath. Country is moving forward taking inspiration from the blend of modernity and tradition in her life, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that in initiatives like Statue of Unity and transformation of Kachch, Gujarat has seen from the close quarters, the results of linking modernity with tourism.

‘It has been demand of every time period that we look for new possibilities in religious tourism and strengthen the links between pilgrimage and local economy” the Prime Minister pointed out.

The Prime Minister said that Lord Shiva gives rise to development and creativity amidst annihilation and destruction. Shiv is unending, can’t be expressed and eternal. ‘Our faith in Shiva makes us aware of our existence beyond the limits of time, gives us the strength to face the challenges of time’, said the Prime Minister.