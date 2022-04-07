PM Imran Khan To Face No-Trust Vote On Saturday: Pakistan SC

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday said that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was “unconstitutional”.

The court has also ruled out a review petition and the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will now be held on Saturday.

The court said the national assembly stands reconstituted and the Speaker has been ordered to call a session.

If Mr Khan loses, he will be the first Prime Minister to be removed through a no-trust vote. Two other Prime Ministers against whom a no-confidence motion was called, had resigned before the vote, but Mr Khan had refused to step down, insisting that he would “play till the last ball”.

On Sunday, the no-trust motion against Imran Khan’s government was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who called it against the Constitution and rules of Pakistan.

Minutes later, Mr Khan had called for fresh elections and advised the President for the dissolution of the Assembly. The fresh election was be held within 90 days.

Terming the move “unconstitutional”, the Opposition parties had challenged the Speaker’s decision in the Supreme Court.