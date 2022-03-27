PM Imran Khan Targets Opposition At Islamabad Power Show

Islamabad: Ahead of the no-confidence vote in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties.

PM Khan said that “three rats” are looting the country for the last 30 years and blamed them for seeking amnesty for politicians, political workers who were accused of corruption.

Speaking at a power show in Islamabad, Imran Khan lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for refusing the opposition’s offers to bribe them in return for their votes on the no-trust motion.

“I am proud of you,” he said. While referring to the main opposition parties (Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan Peoples Party). These three rats are looting the country for the last 30 years,” he added.

“For the last 30 years, they jointly sucked the blood of the country. They have accumulated millions of dollars worth of property outside the country and have offshore accounts. All this drama is happening for the sake of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). They want Imran Khan to kneel in front of them, as (former Pakistan army chief ) General Pervez Musharraf did,” Imran Khan said during a rally at the Parade Ground in the capital city.

The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan’s PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan’s situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition’s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.