PM Imran Khan Likely To Resign Ahead Of No-Confidence Vote

Islamabad: As a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on April 4, the cricketer-turned-politician is likely to resign from the post.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan National Assembly’s crucial session on a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan was adjourned without tabling of the resolution.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that by bringing the no-trust motion, the Opposition has actually helped Imran Khan, whose popularity has increased manifold since then.

He further took a jibe at the Opposition, saying that they are “fools” because they played a major role in the popularity of Imran Khan, as per a report by Geo TV.

Sheikh Rashid reiterated that all MNAs (Member of National Assembly) will be fully protected on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.

“Our enemies can also conduct terror activities on the day of voting on no-confidence motion; hence all of us should try to act politically mature,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently struggling to save his government after two opposition parties moved a no-trust vote in the country’s parliament and a revolt brewing within his own ruling coalition.