PM, HM, Defence Min Express Grief Over Ladakh Accident That Killed 7 Soldiers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Ladakh accident.

At least seven soldiers were killed and several others were injured after an army vehicle fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected.”

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel,” SIngh further added.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, stated “The accident that took place when an Indian Army bus fell into a gorge in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who have lost their lives in this accident. The injured have been taken for speedy treatment, I pray to God for their speedy recovery.”

An army vehicle carrying 26 soldiers skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river in Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday. The vehicle fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet.

Following the accident, all 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur. Seven soldiers succumbed to injuries later.