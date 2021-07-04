PM Greets People Of The USA On Their 245th Independence Day

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the President of USA, His Excellency Joe Boden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.”

It is to mention that July 4 commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776.

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a “global strategic partnership”, based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.