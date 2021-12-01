PM Greets BSF Personnel On Their Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of BSF’s Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;”On their Raising Day, greetings to the @BSF_India family. BSF is widely respected for its courage and professionalism. The force makes a significant contribution towards securing India and is also at the forefront of many humanitarian efforts in times of crisis and calamities.”

The Border Security Force (BSF), India’s central armed police force, was established on December 1, 1965. The BSF is now one of the largest border guarding armies in the world.