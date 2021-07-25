PM Expresses Happiness On UNESCO Declaring Kakatiya Ramappa Temple World Heritage Site

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on UNESCO declaring Kakatiya Ramappa Temple a World Heritage site.

He also urged people to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.

Reacting to a tweet by UNESCO, the Prime Minister said; “Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana.

A tweet by UNESCO today read, “Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #India. Bravo!”

The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness.”