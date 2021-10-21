100 Cr Vaccinations
PM Expresses Gratitude To Doctors, Nurses On Crossing 100 Cr Vaccinations

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked on crossing 100 crore vaccinations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“India scripts history.

We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”

