PM, CM Greet People Of Odisha On Odia New Year

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Odia New Year, also celebrated as “Maha Visuba Sankranti”.

“My heartfelt wishes to the people of Odisha on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. I pray that all your aspirations are fulfilled in the coming year. May everyone be blessed with health and happiness,” tweeted Modi.

Happy Odia New Year! pic.twitter.com/PPjo1smM8e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

The Odisha CM also took to Twitter handle to wish the people on the occasion of ‘Vishuba Sankranti’ and said the new year would bring happiness and prosperity to all with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

ମହାବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ତଥା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣାରୁ ଏ କଠିନ ସମୟ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଦୂର ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/OcN8hEW4IM — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2021

Union home minister Amit Shah also wished the people of Odisha on the occasion.

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ଏବଂ ମହା ବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା | ମହାପ୍ରଭୂ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଭରି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2021

The day is celebrated with religious fervour across the state with people distributing pana (sweet water) and were thronging in different temples. A host of cultural programmes were also organised in many places during the day, also celebrated as “pana sankranti.”

Special rituals were performed at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.