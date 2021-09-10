PM Chairs High-Level Meeting On Covid Situation, Vaccination

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting was done to review India’s present situation regarding the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries, and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date.