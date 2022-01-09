PM Chairs Covid-19 Review Meeting Amid Surge In Omicron Cases

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a virtual review meeting on Covid-19 as the entire country is reeling under Delta and Omicron variants.

This meeting was held at a time when both the Delta and Omicron variants are fuelling a surge in cases of infection in parts of the country.

The meeting is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to the data updated on the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard on Sunday morning, the country reported a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally in 224 days. At the same time, active cases climbed to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

India had last logged 1,65,553 new Covid infections in a single day on May 29 last year.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned all roadshows and physical rallies ahead of Assembly polls in five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Top officials part of this meeting include the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board, among others.