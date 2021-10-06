PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Achieves Target Of FY 2021-22 In Just 6 Months

New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has completed the target of opening of 8,300 Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) for the FY 2021-22 before end of September, 2021.

All the districts of the country have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). Effective IT-enabled logistics and supply-chain systems for ensuring real-time distribution of medicines at all outlets have also been introduced.

Product basket of PMBJP presently comprises 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments. Further, new medicines and nutraceutical products like glucometer, protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bar, immunity bar, etc. have been launched.

With a vision to provide quality medicines at an affordable rate to the common man especially the poor, Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. As on 5th October, 2021, the number of stores has increased to 8355. These kendras will ensure easy access of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country.

At present three warehouses of PMBJP are functional at Gurugram, Chennai & Guwahati and fourth one is under construction at Surat. Further, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas.

“Janaushadhi Sugam” a mobile application for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) facilitates the public by providing a digital platform at the tip of their fingers.

Under the Scheme, medicines are procured from World Health Organization – Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) certified suppliers for ensuring the quality of the products. Apart from this, each batch of drug is tested at laboratories accredited by ‘National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories’ (NABL). Only after passing the quality tests, the medicines are dispatched to PMBJP Kendras. Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50%-90% less than that of branded prices. During the financial year (2020-21), PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs. 665.83 crores (at MRP) during the last financial year. This has led to savings of approximately Rs. 4,000 crores of the common citizens of the country.

In the wake of COVID 19 crisis, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been rendering essential services to the nation. The stores remained functional during lockdown and maintained operations as part of their commitment to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines.