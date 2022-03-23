PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased In Hyderabad Fire

Hyderabad: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the Hyderabad fire mishap and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased,” the prime minister tweeted.

Notably, eleven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a timber godown in Telangana’s Secunderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. The bodies recovered so far are believed to be of migrant labourers from Bihar.