Plus Two Exam Ends, Evaluation To Begin From April 10

Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer-sheets of plus two examination will begin from April 10.

The evaluation will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will continue till April 22 while second phase will begin from April 23 and will end on May 27.

The assessment will be done both in online and offline mode, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education. The examination which started in March 1, ended today.

A total of 3.5 lakh students appeared in 145 examination centers. As many as 2.19 lakh in Arts, 91,379 in science, 23,148 in commerce and 5,000 in vocational education appeared the test this year.

Evaluation of answer-sheets of Matric examination has also started from 3rd. Teachers, students will evaluate the answer sheets in 56 centers across the State. For this, teachers and students have joined the work evaluation centers.

It has been informed that about 13 thousand teachers and students will chack the answer-sheets of more than 5 lakh candidates who appeared matriculation exam this year.