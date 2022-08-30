Plus-III Student Dies In Road Mishap In Koraput

Koraput: A Plus-III girl student dead while another sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on NH-26 in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmi Khila.

According to reports, the incident occured while the victims, students of Sunabeda College of Aeronautics, were returning home on their bikes. Meanwhile, a tipper truck hit them from the rear.

Subsequently, the duo fell on the road and as a result, Rashmi died on the spot. However, the boy sustained grievous injuries and was later rushed to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, the family member of the deceased reached the spot and staged a protest by burning tyres on the National Highway demanding compensation.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators.