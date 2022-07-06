Plus III Student Alleges Ragging In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Plus III second-year student of the College of Basic Science and Humanities in Bhubaneswar has brought ragging allegations against his seniors.

Reportedly, the victim, Somnath Sethi alleged that his seniors assaulted him and forced him to do sit-ups after he refused to pay money for consuming alcohol.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint at Khandagiri Police Station. On the basis of the complaint, police initiated an investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, the College authorities dismiss allegations of ragging.