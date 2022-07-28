Plus II student of Sambalpur GM College found hanging

Burla: Mystery shrouded the death of a Plus II student of Sambalpur GM College whose body was found hanging in the backyard of his house at Dhipapada village under Burla police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Gurung, 18.

While no exact reason for his death was known immediately, family members said he took the extreme step after securing only 49% in his examination.

According to sources, Gurug hanged himself using a rope in a pole near his house late Wednesday evening. Family members found him hanging and rushed to Burla-based VIMSAR hospital. However, doctors at the hospital brought him declared dead upon arrival.

The body was recovered from the spot and sent for autopsy.

A case of unnatural death has been lodged in connection with the incident and the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death, said police.

Recently, Odisha has ranked second in the country in terms of students’ suicide in 2020 with over 1400 students died by suicide during the year.

The report revealed that a total of 1,469 students died by suicide in Odisha in 2020. The figure surpassed a long record of suicides reported in the previous years. Maharashtra topped the list with 1,648 suicides reported in 2020. With 1,158 suicide deaths, Madhya Pradesh ranked third in the category.