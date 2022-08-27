Plus II Student Goes Missing After Being Beaten By Teacher In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Plus II student of a private school in Patia area of Bhubaneswar has gone missing after being allegedly beaten up by the teacher.

According to reports, the student had informed his father through a phone call that he was even subjected to ragging in the institute.

Following this, the family member of the student lodged a complaint against the teacher at Chandrasekharpur police station.

Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation in this regard.