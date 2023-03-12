Plus-II Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Kendrapada: Mystery shrouds the death of a Plus-II student who was reportedly found dead in a hostel owned by a private coaching centre in Kendrapada town late on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed.

Sources said, the student was found unconscious in the hostel late last night. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, family members filed a complaint at the Sadar police station against the authorities of the coaching centre and alleged that he might have been murdered.

Further probe into the incident is underway, said sources.