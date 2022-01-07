Plus II Student Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud in Kandhamal, Loses Over Rs 4L

Kandhamal: In yet another incident of cybercrime, a Plus II student fell prey to cyber fraud and lost Rs 4.42 lakhs. The incident was reported from Kandhamal district on Thursday.

Reportedly, the matter came to the light after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the G Udayagiri police today.

According to reports, the victim has installed a Family Loan App from the Google Play Store and applied for a loan. Subsequently, he received a message regarding approval of the loan. However, the responder asked to deposit Rs 6000 for documentation, security, and processing fees.

Following the steps, the boy deposited the amount through e-transactions. However, the fraudsters looted Rs 4.42 lakh from the account of the boy and his parents as he shared the OTP and account credentials with the app handlers.

On the basis of the plaint, police registered a case and further investigation is underway to trace the fraudsters.