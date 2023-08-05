Plus II Girl Student Found Dead In Hotel Room In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Plus II girl student allegedly committed suicide in a room at Hotel Deepali located near Kalpana Square within Lakshmi Sagar police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased girl student has been identified as Shubalakshmi Sahu (18) of Kuabagsahi in Geltua panchayat of Bhadrak district.

Lakshmi Sagar police reached the scene and spotted her dead body hanging inside the locked room of the hotel

An official of the Lakshmi Sagar police station said, “The student came on Friday and stayed at hotel Deepali.”

“She committed suicide today. We have informed the family. When they come, the room will be broken and the dead body of the student will be seized,” the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Shubalakshmi committed suicide over a love affair, the police said.

The Commissionerate Police will verify the call records of the deceased student and find out who she chatted with and sent messages.

Similarly, the police will also investigate if anyone else is behind her suicide.

On the other hand, a scientific team reached the spot and intensified the investigation.